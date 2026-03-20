Fourth Quarter Rally Propels Hustle Past Kings

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (9-23), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Stockton Kings (19-12) 126-121 at Landers Center.

Orlando Robinson led Memphis with a career-high 44 points and 15 rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Paul Watson scored 15 points. Colby Jones added 13 points off the bench. Eric Dixon tallied 13 points and six rebounds.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. paced Stockton with 30 points and seven rebounds. Jaylin Williams totaled 26 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Stevenscontributed 19 points and 10 assists. Dexter Dennis scored 14 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 12 points off the bench.

The Kings opened the game on a 25-18 run and led by as many as 11 in the first half. A 9-2 burst to close the half helped Memphis cut Stockton's lead to four, 64-60. Memphis opened the second half on an 8-2 run to take the lead.

Stockton led 118-115 with 1:21 remaining after a back-and-forth second half. Robinson scored four unanswered for Memphis to help the Hustle reclaim the lead. Baldwin Jr. hit a triple on the ensuing possession to give Stockton a two-point lead. Robinson responded with a three-point play to give Memphis a 122-121 lead with 20.1 seconds remaining. Stevens' layup came up short, with the Hustle converting free throws on the offensive end to pull away for the win.

Memphis outrebounded the Kings 50-32 and scored 26 second chance points. The Hustle shot 50 percent from the field. Stockton shot 54 percent from the field and totaled 26 points off turnovers. The game featured 25 lead changes and eight ties.

Memphis' final home stand of the season continues on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the first of a back-to-back against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 20, 2026

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