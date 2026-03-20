Boom Reacquires NBA Champion Jordan Bell

Published on March 20, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have reacquired forward Jordan Bell, Boom General Manager Chris Taylor announced today.

"When we initially traded for Jordan during the 2021-22 season, he instantly changed our culture for the better, and as a result, we could not be more excited to welcome him back to our organization," Taylor said. "Any time you have the opportunity to add a player who is the franchise's all-time leader in blocks and has an NBA Championship on his resume, the decision makes itself. JB embodies our 'Embrace the Grind' mentality, and for all the positive attributes he brings as a leader in the team setting, he is an even better person off the court. Personally, I am incredibly proud of the tireless work he has put into the rehab process and am excited to see him back on the court - this time in a Boom jersey."

Bell, a five-year NBA G League veteran, is set to return to professional basketball for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury that required surgery in the second game of the 2024-25 season with the Boom. During his first two stints with the team (2021-22 and 2023-24), Bell appeared in 60 games (38 starts), averaging 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 61.3 percent from the field.

During the 2023-24 season, Bell set the franchise single-season record for blocks (105), while averaging 11.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game across 39 contests. He also currently holds the franchise record for most blocks all-time (164).

After being selected with the 38th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, Bell spent six seasons in the NBA, posting career averages of 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. He was also a member of the Golden State Warriors' 2018 NBA Championship team.

In related roster news, guard Cody Martin suffered a right shoulder injury in the March 18 game against the Greensboro Swarm and has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.







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