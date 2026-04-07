Jalen Slawson Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Noblesville Boom News Release







NOBLESVILLE - The NBA G League announced Tuesday that two-way forward Jalen Slawson has been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team.

Slawson becomes the first player in franchise history to earn First Team All-Defensive honors and just the second player ever to be selected to an All-NBA G League All-Defensive Team, joining Sadiel Rojas (2012-13, 2013-14).

"We are incredibly proud of Jalen for being selected to the All-Defensive First Team, a first in our franchise's history," said Boom General Manager Chris Taylor. "The G League is focused on development, and Jalen embodied that to the utmost. This is reflected in both his stats - which were career-highs across the board - and his elite timing to block shots, which was a point of emphasis with our staff this season. It is special to see what Jalen did all season for the Boom now being showcased in the NBA with the Pacers."

In 26 regular-season games (24 starts), Slawson posted career-high marks in nearly every statistical category, averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes per game, while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. During that stretch, he recorded eight double-digit rebounding performances, including a 16-rebound outing, along with 10 games with at least three blocks, highlighted by a career-high seven-block performance, and 13 games with two or more steals.

Slawson finished the regular season with 55 total blocks, the fifth-most in the NBA G League, while ranking third in blocks per game (2.1) and 17th in rebounds per game (7.9). His defensive impact helped the team finish inside the top 15 league-wide in both blocks per game (5.6, 11th) and steals per game (9.0, 13th).

Since joining the Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract, Slawson has appeared in nine games, averaging 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, along with 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game - all NBA career highs - while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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