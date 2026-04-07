Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Guard Chris Mañon Named to 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Chris Mañon has been named to the 2025-26 All-NBA G League Defensive Team. The rookie finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, as selected by G League head coaches and general managers.

In 13 Tip-Off Tournament games, Mañon averaged a league-high 2.6 steals to go with 1.5 blocks. In 33 regular season games, the 24-year-old averaged a team-high 1.9 steals.

Mañon recorded 27 multi-steal games this season, including 16 with at least three takeaways, nine with four or more and five with five or more. The Vanderbilt product set a career high with six steals March 24 vs. Stockton. He also posted multiple blocks in 10 games, including three games with at least three rejections and two with four.

In the regular season, Mañon averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.2 minutes while posting averages of 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.1 minutes in the Tip-Off Tournament.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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