Ron Harper Jr. Named to All-NBA G League Third Team
Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League announced today that Maine Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.
Harper Jr. played in 18 games for Maine while on a Two-Way contract during the 2025-26 season. The shooting guard averaged 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals with Maine, surpassing his G League scoring average from last season by nearly 10 points per game.
The Rutgers product surpassed 30 points in a single game six times this season, including a 46-point performance in a win over Delaware on Nov. 21. That output made it to the Celtics record books as the fifth-most points scored in a single game in franchise history. Harper Jr. also competed in the Castrol Rising Stars and Kia Shooting Stars challenges at NBA All-Star 2026.
This Saturday, the Boston Celtics announced that the team had signed Harper Jr. to a standard NBA contract. Harper Jr. has appeared in 26 games (two starts) for Boston this season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.
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