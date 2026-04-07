Ron Harper Jr. Named to All-NBA G League Third Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League announced today that Maine Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr. was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.

Harper Jr. played in 18 games for Maine while on a Two-Way contract during the 2025-26 season. The shooting guard averaged 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals with Maine, surpassing his G League scoring average from last season by nearly 10 points per game.

The Rutgers product surpassed 30 points in a single game six times this season, including a 46-point performance in a win over Delaware on Nov. 21. That output made it to the Celtics record books as the fifth-most points scored in a single game in franchise history. Harper Jr. also competed in the Castrol Rising Stars and Kia Shooting Stars challenges at NBA All-Star 2026.

This Saturday, the Boston Celtics announced that the team had signed Harper Jr. to a standard NBA contract. Harper Jr. has appeared in 26 games (two starts) for Boston this season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.