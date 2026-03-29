Maine Celtics Face Greensboro in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google
Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - For a fourth consecutive season, the Maine Celtics have qualified for the NBA G League's postseason.
Maine has earned the #7 seed and will face #2 Greensboro in the First Round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google. The single-elimination playoff game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and will be streamed live on Samsung TV.
The top eight teams in each conference qualified for the G League Playoffs. Each team plays in the single elimination tournament, culminating with a best-of-three NBA G League Finals. Maine is seeking its third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference finals; the Celtics advanced to their first-ever Finals in 2024.
Below is the schedule of games for the First Round:
DAY DATE GAME TIME TV
Tue 3/31 Maine (7) at Greensboro (2) 6:30PM Samsung
Tue 3/31 Motor City (5) at Raptors 905 (4) 7:00PM Prime
Tue 3/31 Austin (5) at Rio Grande Valley (4) 8:30PM Samsung
Wed 4/1 Capital City (6) at Cleveland (3) 7:30PM Samsung
Wed 4/1 Long Island (8) at Osceola (1) 7:30PM Prime
Wed 4/1 Iowa (6) at Stockton (3) 9:30PM Prime
Wed 4/1 Rip City (7) at Mexico City (2) 10:00PM Samsung
Wed 4/1 San Diego (8) at South Bay (1) 10:00PM ESPNU
The winners of the First Round games will play on Friday, April 3 in the Second Round.
NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Austin Spurs Clinch No. 5 Seed in 2026 NBA G League Playoffs - Austin Spurs
- Raptors 905 Tame Herd, Earn League Best Record - Raptors 905
- Maine Celtics Face Greensboro in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google - Maine Celtics
- Iowa Wolves to Play Stockton Kings in Quarterfinal Matchup of 2026 NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google - Iowa Wolves
- Osceola Magic to Host Long Island Nets in Eastern Confernce Playoffs Opening Round on April 1 - Osceola Magic
- Greensboro Swarm Earn No. 2 Seed, Set to Host First-Ever Home Playoff Game March 31 against Maine Celtics - Greensboro Swarm
- Miller Jr. Shines in Santa Cruz Season Finale as Warriors Fall, 134-116, to Texas - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Legends Close the Season with a 134-116 Win over Santa Cruz - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Celtics Stories
- Maine Celtics Face Greensboro in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google
- Maine Celtics Clinch Fourth Straight Playoff Berth
- Maine Celtics Roll Past Cleveland
- Williams, Brown Lead Maine to Win over Long Island
- Maine Celtics Squander Lead to Squadron