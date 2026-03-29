Maine Celtics Face Greensboro in First Round of NBA G League Playoffs Presented by Google

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - For a fourth consecutive season, the Maine Celtics have qualified for the NBA G League's postseason.

Maine has earned the #7 seed and will face #2 Greensboro in the First Round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google. The single-elimination playoff game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and will be streamed live on Samsung TV.

The top eight teams in each conference qualified for the G League Playoffs. Each team plays in the single elimination tournament, culminating with a best-of-three NBA G League Finals. Maine is seeking its third straight appearance in the Eastern Conference finals; the Celtics advanced to their first-ever Finals in 2024.

Below is the schedule of games for the First Round:

DAY DATE GAME TIME TV

Tue 3/31 Maine (7) at Greensboro (2) 6:30PM Samsung

Tue 3/31 Motor City (5) at Raptors 905 (4) 7:00PM Prime

Tue 3/31 Austin (5) at Rio Grande Valley (4) 8:30PM Samsung

Wed 4/1 Capital City (6) at Cleveland (3) 7:30PM Samsung

Wed 4/1 Long Island (8) at Osceola (1) 7:30PM Prime

Wed 4/1 Iowa (6) at Stockton (3) 9:30PM Prime

Wed 4/1 Rip City (7) at Mexico City (2) 10:00PM Samsung

Wed 4/1 San Diego (8) at South Bay (1) 10:00PM ESPNU

The winners of the First Round games will play on Friday, April 3 in the Second Round.







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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