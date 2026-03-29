Vipers to Face Stars in Western Conference Quarterfinals

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Vipers are set to make its 10th straight playoff appearance after clinching the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings. On Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. CST, RGV will host the Austin Spurs for the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals, presented by Google.

Tickets for the game are available at www.rgvipers.com. Fans unable to attend the game can catch the action on Samsung TV Plus.

The winner of this game will then advance to the Western Conference Semifinals on Friday, April 3. For more information about the playoffs visit www.NBGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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