Osceola Magic to Host Long Island Nets in Eastern Confernce Playoffs Opening Round on April 1

Published on March 29, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League has announced the schedule for the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google. The Osceola Magic will open the Eastern Conference playoffs by hosting the Long Island Nets on Wednesday, April 1 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Prime Video.

Tickets and information for all potential playoff games can be found at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

The Magic enter the playoffs winning six of their last seven games and tied a league-best 26 regular season wins. Osceola is the first team since the Stockton Kings (2022-25) to have earned top honors in their respective conferences in three-straight seasons.

If the Magic were to advance through the Eastern Conference playoffs, all games would be played at Osceola Heritage Park. Times and broadcast information will become available upon advancement.

The G League Playoff schedule is listed below.

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals (Osceola Heritage Park): Wednesday, April 1, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

(1) Osceola Magic vs. (8) Long Island Nets

Eastern Conference Semifinals: Friday, April 3

Eastern Conference Finals: Sunday, April 5







NBA G League Stories from March 29, 2026

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