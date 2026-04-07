Lester QuiÑones Named to All-NBA G League First Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The NBA G League announced today that Osceola Magic guard Lester Quiñones was named to the All-NBA G League First Team. Quiñones earns All-NBA G League honors for the first time in his career after being named G League Most Improved and to the All-NBA G League Rookie team in 2023.

Quiñones played in all 50 games for Osceola (started 49) and averaged 22.6 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 2.8 apg. while shooting a career-best 49.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three.

"Lester is one of the hardest workers I've been around, on top of being a tremendously talented player," says Osceola Magic General Manager Kevin Tiller II. "Lester is competitive, has an exciting style of play and has continued to show why he is an NBA player. We are extremely proud of him and thankful for his contributions to the Osceola Magic family."

The former Memphis Tiger standout was a pivotal part of the Magic's success this season and etched his name into the team's history books. Quiñones' 815 points were the second-most in a single season in franchise history. His league-leading 139 three pointers made also set a franchise single-season record.

During the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, Quiñones averaged 25 ppg. while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 44.8 from deep. During a 40-point performance in the Eastern Conference Finals (40), Quiñones tied the franchise playoff record in field goals made (16) and set a new franchise-high with seven threes made.







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