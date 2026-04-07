RayJ Dennis Earns All-NBA G League Third Team Honors

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The NBA G League announced today that Atlanta Hawks two-way guard RayJ Dennis earned 2025-26 All-NBA G League Third Team honors.

The 6'1 guard appeared in 38 games (36 starts) across the Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season with the San Diego Clippers (five games), Noblesville Boom (two games) and College Park Skyhawks (31 games), averaging 23.6 points, 9.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35.6 minutes (.445 FG%, .361 3FG%, .746 FT%).

Signed to a two-way contract with the Hawks on Dec. 31, Dennis finished with one of the best statistical individual seasons in College Park history, notching the highest scoring regular season in franchise history (24.2).

The Baylor product finished in the top 10 in the league across the board at the conclusion of the regular season, including ranking second in assists (10.4), tied for fourth in steals (2.1) and sixth in scoring (24.2).

In his 31 games played with College Park, he notched 19 double-doubles and two triple-doubles, becoming the first Skyhawk since Tahjere McCall (2019-20) to record multiple triple-doubles in a single season.

His 19 double-doubles rank second all-time in College Park history, trailing Justin Tillman, who collected 21 during 2021-22.

Dennis became the first Skyhawk in franchise history with multiple 45+ point games when he both tied and set the new franchise single-game scoring record, first tying it on Jan. 16 against the Delaware Blue Coats where he netted 46 points, and breaking the franchise record on Feb. 12 against the Noblesville Boom when he poured in 47 points.

In his 46-point outing, Dennis became the first player in NBA G League history to record at least 46 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and four steals in a single game, doing so in 38 minutes.

The second-year guard from Oswego, Illinois, has earned postseason honors in back-to-back seasons, after previously being named to the 2024-25 All-NBA G League Rookie Team. Dennis becomes the first Skyhawk to earn All-NBA G League honors since Justin Tillman (First Team) and Cat Barber (Second Team) did so during the 2021-22 season.

Dennis joins PJ Hall, Ron Harper Jr., Alijah Martin and Daishen Nix on the Third Team.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2026

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