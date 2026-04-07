Norchad Omier and Sean Pedulla Named to 2025-26 NBA G League All-Rookie Team

Published on April 7, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The NBA G League announced today that San Diego Clippers two-way forward Norchad Omier and two-way guard Sean Pedulla have been named to the 2025-26 NBA G League All-Rookie Team. Omier and Pedulla become the fourth and fifth players in franchise history to earn the honor and the first since Jordan Miller (2023-24).

Omier, 24, appeared in 27 games (25 starts) with the San Diego Clippers and Cleveland Charge during the regular season, averaging 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes. He shot 58.9% (202-343) from the field and 81.2% (56-69) at the free-throw line. He led all qualified rookies in rebounds per game (12.3), total offensive rebounds (131) and was second in total rebounds (332). Omier was one of five qualified rookies to average a double-double and ended the season with 27 double-doubles (regular season + Tip-Off Tournament). He grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds on Mar. 16 at Texas, the fourth highest for any player this season. The Nicaraguan native scored in double-figures in all 27 games this season, including 13 games with 20+ points and one 30+ point performance.

Pedulla, 23, appeared in 28 games (27 starts) with the San Diego Clippers and Rip City Remix during the regular season, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 32.0 minutes. He shot 44.3% (221-499) from the field, 36.9% (79-114) from three-point range and 84.5% (87-103) at the free-throw line. He led all qualified rookies in scoring and finished second in assists. The Edmond, Okla. Native scored in double-figures in all 28 games and had 17 games with 20+ points, seven games with 30+ points, and one game with 40+ points. Pedulla was named the 2025-26 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year on Apr 2.







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