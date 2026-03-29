Clippers Clinch Playoff Spot in Regular Season Finale

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers fell to the Stockton Kings in their regular season finale, 118-102, but clinched a spot in the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google. It marks the franchise's second-ever playoff appearance and first since the 2021-22 season.

Featuring a game with 12 lead changes and 10 ties, San Diego went into the final frame trailing by six. Stockton used a 25-8 run to put the game out of reach for the Clippers. The Kings outscored San Diego 28-18 in the fourth to seal the victory.

Hunter Sallis led the team with 26 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. TyTy Washington Jr. notched 18 points, five rebounds and four assists while Zach Freemantle added 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Nathan Mensah made his first appearance for San Diego and tallied seven points and four rebounds.

The Clippers struggled to find their range from deep while Stockton connected on 14 three-pointers. Stockton maintained an advantage on the boards and outrebounded San Diego, 42-32. The Clippers stayed close by forcing 14 turnovers which led to 18 points, but Stockton's 56 points in the paint and hot second-half shooting was too much to overcome.

The Kings were led once again by Jameer Nelson Jr. who had 30 points on 12-for-18 from the field. Jon Elmore notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists while Jaylin Williams added 21 points and five rebounds.

The Clippers will face the top-seeded South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google on Tuesday, March 31. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. PST.







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