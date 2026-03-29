South Bay Lakers Clinch No. 1 Seed in Western Conference with Win over Sioux Falls
Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 140-132 Saturday night at UCLA Health Training Center, closing the regular season with a 26-10 record and a 16-2 mark at home. With the win, South Bay clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
South Bay was led by Los Angeles Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme, who recorded his fifth double-double of the season with season highs of 36 points and 16 rebounds. Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr., on assignment with South Bay, also set a season high with 26 points (9-12 FG, 6-8 3FG), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, also on assignment, contributed 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while guard RJ Davis added 18 points, one rebound, four assists and one block. Forward Arthur Kaluma recorded 15 points, five rebounds and three assists as a reserve.
James Jr. led South Bay in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points, including three 3-pointers in the final frame. South Bay's 140 points marked its second-highest total of the regular season (146, Jan. 31 vs. Salt Lake City). South Bay shot 53.7 percent (51-95 FG) from the field, improving to 18-5 when shooting above 50.0 percent.
Seven Sioux Falls players scored in double figures, including all five starters. Miami Heat two-way guard Jahmir Young led the team with a double-double, recording 32 points and 12 assists. Two-way center Vladislav Goldin recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while forward Josh Christopher added 21 points. Two-way forward Trevor Keels contributed 20 points, guard Gabe Madsen added 16 points, and center Dain Dainja and guard Dennis Smith Jr. each recorded 10 points.
Fans can click here to purchase South Bay playoff tickets. South Bay's opponent and game date will be announced at a later time.
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