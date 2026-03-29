Herd Ends Regular Season with Loss to Raptors

Published on March 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Raptors 905, 138-115.

Mark Sears led the Herd with 31 points while Johnny Davis followed with 19 points. Stephen Thompson Jr. posted his second triple-double of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The top scorers for the Raptors 905 were A.J. Lawson with 31 points and Alijah Martin with 23 points.

Wisconsin opened with Jeremiah Tilmon finishing inside to tie the game in the opening minute. Raptors 905 answered with a quick scoring run fueled by transition buckets and perimeter shooting, stretching the lead to 13-6 midway through the quarter. Johnny Davis responded with an aggressive drive and later a fast-break layup to keep the Herd within reach. Raptors 905 pushed ahead by 16, Wisconsin closed the quarter with a Mark Sears three-pointer in transition, and Kobe Stewart capped the run with a late dunk at the buzzer. Despite the closing surge, the Herd trailed 36-26 after one.

The Herd opened the second quarter with Kira Lewis Jr. drilling a three-pointer while Johnny Davis followed with another basket from deep, trimming the deficit to 36-32. Jeremiah Tilmon continued to battle inside on both ends, finishing through contact to pull Wisconsin within single digits at 44-36. Raptors 905 countered with second-chance points and a string of perimeter makes, gradually rebuilding the lead. Johnny Davis remained aggressive, scoring a tip-in and later a mid-range finish. A late barrage of 905 three-pointers extended the margin, and despite continued effort from the Herd, Wisconsin went to halftime 72-48.

Mark Sears started the third quarter by knocking down consecutive jumpers and hitting from deep to spark an early run, cutting the lead to 76-54 in the first few minutes. Mark Sears continued to control the scoring, burying multiple threes to keep the Herd's momentum alive. Each time Wisconsin chipped away, Raptors 905 answered. Mark Sears capped the quarter with another deep three, giving him 20 points in the quarter. Wisconsin outscored the 905 in the quarter, but still faced a 105-82 deficit entering the fourth.

Raptors 905 opened the final quarter with a quick scoring spurt to extend the lead back over 30. Kobe Stewart answered at the line, and Kira Lewis Jr. followed with a pullup three to cut the margin to 116-87 with just over nine minutes remaining. Stephen Thompson Jr. added a transition layup off a Kira Lewis Jr. assist. Raptors 905 answered again from outside, but the Herd continued to respond. Kira Lewis Jr. and Kobe Stewart combined on late free throws, while Wisconsin maintained pressure through the final horn. The Herd closed the night, ultimately falling 138-115.

The Herd did not qualify for the playoffs but will return in November for the 2026-27 season.







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