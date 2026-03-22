Herd Drops Game against the Cruise

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost the Motor City Cruise 113-108.

Johnny Davis led the Herd with a career-high double-double of 28 points and 17 rebounds while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 26 points.

The top scorers for the Motor City Cruise were Isaac Jones with 28 points and Quincy Olivari with 24 points.

Motor City opened the game with an early run, taking a 7-2 lead. Wisconsin answered quickly as Johnny Davis began to heat up, scoring at the rim and giving the Herd its first lead, 11-9. The quarter swung back and forth with five ties. The Cruise knocked down a deep three in the final seconds to take a 28-25 advantage after a fastpaced opening quarter.

The Herd came out energized, stringing together a 12-3 run fueled by Mark Sears, Kobe Stewart, and a pair of Butler Jr. threes to grab a 37-31 lead. Motor City countered quickly, capitalizing on a 17-6 response that flipped the game back in the Cruise's favor. Motor City pulled away with an 11-point lead, but a late bucket by Johnny Davis trimmed it within double-digits. Motor City carried a 58-49 lead into halftime.

The third quarter opened with Wisconsin striking first as Lacey James scored on a reverse layup. Stephen Thompson Jr. and Johnny Davis combined for a quick Herd burst while Mark Sears drilled a transition three to pull Wisconsin within four. The Cruise answered with a driving dunk and a stepback three to increase the lead. Johnny Davis responded with a deep three, and Stephen Thompson Jr. hit another from long range to trim the deficit to three. In the final minutes, Motor City pushed to its largest lead of the quarter at 14. A late flurry from Lacey James and Stephen Thompson Jr. helped Wisconsin close the gap, but the Cruise maintained control, carrying an 86-77 at the end of the third.

The Herd opened the fourth quarter with a 7-2 Herd push highlighted by Kobe Stewart's layup that trimmed the gap to four. The Cruise struck again with a deep rightwing three, only for Mark Sears to answer with a turnaround jumper, keeping the Herd within striking distance. Midway through the quarter, Motor City extended the lead to 93-86. Wisconsin surged again, slicing the deficit to three. Free throws kept Motor City narrowly ahead, but the Herd tied the game at 106-106 with 1:20 remaining on a Davis bucket after a key defensive stop. In the final minute, however, the Cruise knocked down seven late freethrow attempts. Sears managed a final layup in the last seconds, but Motor City sealed a 113-108 win.

The Wisconsin Herd will return for its last home game of the season on Monday, March 23rd at 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can purchase tickets here.

--Wisconsin Herd--







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.