Motor City Sweeps Wisconsin

Published on March 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







OSHKOSH, WI - After punching their tickets to the playoffs in last night's contest, The Motor City Cruise continued their late-season surge on Saturday night, defeating the Wisconsin Herd, 113-108, at Oshkosh Arena to secure their 20th win of the regular season, the franchise's first 20-win campaign since its inaugural 2021-22 season.

Motor City (20-13) controlled much of the night, leading for the majority of the contest and building a double-digit advantage in the first half. The Cruise took a 58-49 lead into the break behind balanced scoring and efficient perimeter shooting, knocking down 9-of-22 from beyond the arc in the opening half.

Wisconsin (9-24) made a push late, outscoring the Cruise 31-27 in the fourth quarter, but Motor City held on down the stretch to secure the five-point victory in a game that featured six lead changes and 10 ties.

Isaac Jones delivered a dominant two-way performance, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks. The big man anchored the defense all night and made history in the process-recording six blocks for the second consecutive game after doing so the night prior. His 12 combined blocks across the two games set a new franchise record for a two-game span. Jones has now totaled 17 blocks over his last five games and recorded his 10th double-double of the regular season, including three double-doubles in his last five appearances.

Quincy Olivari provided a major offensive spark off the bench, pouring in 24 points on 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range, while Bobi Klintman added 21 points and eight rebounds. Drew Peterson contributed 14 points and a game-high eight assists, helping orchestrate an offense that finished with 23 assists on 37 made field goals.

As a team, the Cruise shot 40.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep (16-of-40), while also converting 84.2 percent from the free throw line. Motor City's activity on the glass led to 19 second-chance points, helping offset Wisconsin's advantage in the paint.

The Herd were led by Johnny Davis, who tallied 28 points and a career high of 17 rebounds, while Stephen Thompson added 26 points. Despite shooting 40 percent from the field, Wisconsin struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 28.9 percent (11-of-38) from three.

With the win, the Cruise have now gone 18-6 since Jan. 11, continuing one of the strongest stretches in the G League. What began as a 2-7 start has transformed into a statement run, fueled by defensive intensity, depth, and a growing sense of cohesion.

The Motor City Cruise will begin their final homestand of the regular season and begin by hosting their final Education Day of the 2025-26 campaign. The club will face the Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday, March 25 at 11 a.m. ET at Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.). The game can be streamed live through The PREP, NBAGLeague.com and Fanduel Sports Network Detroit. Tickets can be purchased at https://cruisebasketball.com.

-detroit.gleague.nba.com-







NBA G League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.