Cruise Hold off Boom for Fourth Straight Win
Published on March 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise extended their winning streak to four games Wednesday night, defeating the Noblesville Boom 135-128 at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Motor City improved to 17-12 and continued its strong stretch, winning 15 of its last 20 games since Jan. 11.
The Cruise used a big second quarter to create separation, outscoring Noblesville 46-31 in the period to take a 79-63 halftime lead. Motor City carried that momentum into the third quarter and led by as many as 22 before the Boom mounted a late push in the fourth.
Tolu Smith Jr. led the Cruise with 27 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 10-for-13 from the field. Isaac Jones added 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting while Drew Peterson finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Bobi Klintman chipped in 17 points and Quincy Olivari scored 15 off the bench as Motor City placed six players in double figures.
Noblesville kept pace offensively throughout the night, shooting 56.8 percent from the field. Cameron Hildreth led the Boom with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting, while Keion Brooks Jr. added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Dakota Mathias contributed 22 points, including five three-pointers, and DaJuan Gordon finished with 19 points and seven assists. RJ Felton also scored 14 off the bench. The Boom outscored Motor City 37-22 in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to single digits late, but the Cruise held on down the stretch to secure the win.
The Motor City Cruise will continue their homestand on Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. ET against the Delaware Blue Coats. The game will be streamed live on NBA TV, The PREP and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.
