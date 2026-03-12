Osceola Magic Corral the Herd

Published on March 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (20-8) took down the Wisconsin Herd (9-21) 126-113 on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Magic center Will Baker recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Lester Quiñones led the Magic in scoring with 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. With four threes on the night, Quiñones tied former Osceola guard Jett Howard for third-most made threes in a single season with 104.

Four Wisconsin players scored over 20 points, led by Kira Lewis Jr. with 28 off the bench. Stephen Thompson had a near triple-double with 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Magic secured a 32-26 lead after the first quarter after shooting 58.8 percent from the field. The Herd kept the deficit within single digits with just under four minutes to go in the first half. However, Osceola finished the period on a 14-4 run to take an 18-point lead heading into the locker room.

Wisconsin once again cut the lead down to eight points with just over seven minutes in the third period, but Phillip Wheeler hit a layup shortly after to give the Magic a double-digit lead that they would keep the rest of the game.

Up Next:

The Magic make a quick trip to Greensboro to take on the Swarm on Friday, March 13. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, March 15 for the final four games of the 2025-26 regular season. On Sunday, the Magic will host Noche Latina, presented by Suncoast Credit Union, when they take on the Long Island Nets. The first 1,000 fans will receive a sugar skull bobblehead.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET and FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Prime Video. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"When he [Will Baker] first got here we asked him to be super physical and dominate around the rim and he's done that all year. Someone who's committed to his craft, committed to playing the right way and committed to developing his game to play in the NBA. He's getting better and better as the year's gone on."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 32 39 29 26 126

Herd 26 27 30 30 113

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being the presenting partner for the team's Noche Latina celebration on Sunday, March 15!







