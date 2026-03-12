Osceola Magic Corral the Herd
Published on March 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (20-8) took down the Wisconsin Herd (9-21) 126-113 on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Magic center Will Baker recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Lester Quiñones led the Magic in scoring with 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. With four threes on the night, Quiñones tied former Osceola guard Jett Howard for third-most made threes in a single season with 104.
Four Wisconsin players scored over 20 points, led by Kira Lewis Jr. with 28 off the bench. Stephen Thompson had a near triple-double with 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
The Magic secured a 32-26 lead after the first quarter after shooting 58.8 percent from the field. The Herd kept the deficit within single digits with just under four minutes to go in the first half. However, Osceola finished the period on a 14-4 run to take an 18-point lead heading into the locker room.
Wisconsin once again cut the lead down to eight points with just over seven minutes in the third period, but Phillip Wheeler hit a layup shortly after to give the Magic a double-digit lead that they would keep the rest of the game.
Up Next:
The Magic make a quick trip to Greensboro to take on the Swarm on Friday, March 13. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com
The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, March 15 for the final four games of the 2025-26 regular season. On Sunday, the Magic will host Noche Latina, presented by Suncoast Credit Union, when they take on the Long Island Nets. The first 1,000 fans will receive a sugar skull bobblehead.
Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET and FanDuel Sports Network Florida and Prime Video. Single game, season and group tickets are still available for all Osceola Magic home games at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.
Head Coach Dylan Murphy:
"When he [Will Baker] first got here we asked him to be super physical and dominate around the rim and he's done that all year. Someone who's committed to his craft, committed to playing the right way and committed to developing his game to play in the NBA. He's getting better and better as the year's gone on."
Box Score:
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final
Magic 32 39 29 26 126
Herd 26 27 30 30 113
Sponsor Spotlight:
The Osceola Magic wants to thank Suncoast Credit Union for being the presenting partner for the team's Noche Latina celebration on Sunday, March 15!
NBA G League Stories from March 11, 2026
- Osceola Magic Corral the Herd - Osceola Magic
- Boom Falls to Cruise, 135-128 - Noblesville Boom
- Cruise Hold off Boom for Fourth Straight Win - Motor City Cruise
- Herd Defeated by the Magic - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm Clinch Playoff Berth, Drop Blue Coats 136-116 - Greensboro Swarm
- Four Squadron Players Post Double-Doubles as Birmingham Secures Back-To-Back Wins - Birmingham Squadron
- Gold Fall to Squadron 95-122 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Stars' Second Half Heroics Fuel Biggest Comeback Victory of the Season - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Season-High First Half Not Enough in 134-124 Loss to Stars - Texas Legends
- Vipers Fall to Spurs in the Texas Rivalry - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Falls to College Park in OT, McClung Sets Franchise Record with 54 Points - Windy City Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.