Osceola Magic Use Fourth-Quarter Comeback to Take Down Long Island

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (22-9) outscored the Long Island Nets (18-13) 47-17 in the fourth quarter in a 129-109 victory on Tuesday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Javonte Smart scored 18 of his 25 points in the final frame. Lester Quiñones scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from behind the arc.

D'Andre Davis paced the way for the Nets with 20 points. David Muoka recorded a 12-point, 10-rebound performance.

Along with Quiñones and Smart, Phillp Wheeler contributed 24 points while Colin Castleton turned in his sixth double-double with 21 points and 18 rebounds.

Both Long Island and Osceola struggled early in the game, both shooting below 35 percent in the opening quarter. Wheeler scored eight to help the Magic hold an early 25-20 lead heading into the second. However, the Nets scored 39 points in the following quarter and gained momentum with a 59-52 halftime lead.

Long Island outshot the Magic again in the third and extended their lead to double digits, but Osceola would turn things around quickly in the fourth. The Magic shot 82.4 percent from the field and 8-of-11 from three-point range. Quiñones was a perfect 4-of-4 with all his baskets coming from deep. Smart knocked down three threes of his own and the Magic came away with the home win.

Up Next:

The Magic finish their home schedule with Fan Appreciation Weekend on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 against the Delaware Blue Coats. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Osceola Heritage Park.

The team will be hosting Art Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union during Friday's game. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic blanket.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"When Javonte [Smart] gets going like that, it makes a big difference for us. I thought defensively we just locked in. We were in gaps and were physical away from the ball. I thought we just stuck to our principles on that end. The offensive glass was an issue even in the fourth, but proud of our fight and sticking together. We weathered the storm and kept chipping away, couldn't quite cut the lead and just hung around. Proud of our guys to punch through and grab the lead there."

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 25 27 30 47 129

Nets 20 39 33 17 109

Osceola Magic Are Back in the Playoffs:

The Osceola Magic are returning to the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, for the third-straight season. Fans can get more information on any potential home playoff games at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic wants to thank Krush Brau Park for being tonight's Osceola Magic stein giveaway sponsor!







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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