Iowa Wolves Silence Salt Lake City Stars

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves silenced the Salt Lake City Stars in a 132-110 sweep on Wednesday night.

The Wolves (18-14) started off at a slower pace compared to Monday night. They were outscored by the Stars (13-20) 27-23 and out-rebounded 16-15 in the first quarter. Iowa shot 42.3% from the field.

Iowa surged in the second quarter, scoring 45 points to the Stars' 26. Timberwolves assignment player Julian Phillips and Jules Bernard led this surge, scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively. Iowa improved to shooting 66.7% from the field and 62.5% from three.

The Wolves continued to pour it on during the third quarter, leading by as many as 30 points. They outscored the Stars 32-29 and out-rebounded them 15-10. Julian Phillips added another 11 points in this quarter, bringing his total to 28. He also added four rebounds.

Iowa maintained their lead in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Stars 32-28. Julian Phillips tallied 11 more points, ending the night with 39 points. The Wolves shot 57.1% from the field throughout the game, as well as 46.9% from three. Salt Lake City shot 42.2% from the field and 29.4% from three. The Wolves also grabbed more points in the paint, outscoring Salt Lake City 80-58.

All five Iowa Wolves starters tallied double-doubles. Julian Phillips led the scoring with 39 points and 11 rebounds. Jules Bernard had 23 points and 11 assists, while Rocco Zikarsky had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher added 14 points and 17 assists, and Enrique Freeman tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sean East II led the Stars in scoring with 23 points, three rebounds, and six assists. He was followed by Dereon Seabron with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. Justin Harmon and Matthew Murrell added 15 and 14 points off the bench.

The Wolves head to Frisco to take on the Texas Legends on Friday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 3:30 PM.







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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