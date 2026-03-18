Hunter Dickinson Makes History as Birmingham Wins Fourth in a Row

Published on March 18, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, completed the season sweep over the Maine Celtics, 122-106, as Hunter Dickinson posted the franchise's first-ever 30-20 game.

Coming off a season-high 144 points on Monday night, Birmingham (14-19) got off to a slow start offensively, trailing 24-10 with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter. The Squadron trimmed the deficit to seven after knocking down three three-pointers, but Maine (15-18) entered the second period with a 33-24 cushion.

The Celtics stretched their lead to 13 early in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage until the Squadron cut the deficit to 48-40 with 4:58 remaining. With 1:07 to go, Josh Oduro knocked down a free throw for his team-leading 12 th point to bring Birmingham within four, but a late 7-0 run by Maine gave the Celtics a 59-48 lead at the break.

Birmingham trailed by as many as 12 and found themselves down 73-65 with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Squadron then went on a 9-0 run to gain their first lead of the night with 4:42 to go. Led by double-digit scoring periods from Trey Alexander and Josh Oduro, Birmingham extended their advantage and led 87-84 heading into the final frame.

With a 91-90 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Squadron took control with a 21-5 surge, building a 112-95 advantage- their largest of the night- with 4:23 remaining. Led by Hunter Dickinson's 15 points in 16 rebounds in the fourth, Birmingham closed out the night with a 122-106 win for the team's fourth straight victory and longest winning streak since January 2024.

Hunter Dickinson led the Squadron with the first 30-20 game in franchise history, posting a career-high 34 points and a franchise-record 27 assists to go along with seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. He previously recorded the only 20-20 game in franchise history on Jan. 4 at Delaware.

The Squadron will have a four-day break before facing the Windy City Bulls on Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. The quest for a fifth consecutive victory will be available on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 18, 2026

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