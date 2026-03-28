Birmingham's Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Grand Rapids

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Grand Rapids Gold, 123-101, ending their six-game winning streak.

Coming off a six-game win streak, Birmingham (16-20) found themselves down 8-0 after just over three minutes of play. Grand Rapids (11-25) continued their strong start, leading by as many as 17 in the first quarter behind 13 first-quarter points from David Roddy.

With a 35-20 advantage entering the second quarter, the Gold maintained control with a double-digit lead throughout. D.J. Carton and Johnny O'Neil reached double figures in the first half, but the Squadron shot just 4-of-21 from downtown and trailed 60-45 at the break.

Grand Rapids carried their momentum over to the second half, stretching their lead to 25 with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter. Birmingham then responded with a 10-0 run and trimmed the deficit to 15, but the Gold headed into the final period with a 91-71 advantage.

Down 20, the Squadron were unable to mount a comeback, and the Gold led by as many as 29 in the fourth quarter. With a comfortable lead, Grand Rapids went on to finish the night with a 123-101 victory, ending Birmingham's six-game win streak.

Christian Shumate led the Squadron with his eighth double-double of the season, tallying 26 points and a career-high 18 rebounds. He also dished out two assists.

The Squadron conclude the 2025-26 NBA G League season with a 16-20 record, including winning six of their last seven games.







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