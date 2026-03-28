Coats Win in OT over Go-Go, 132-128
Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats News Release
WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (17-18) defeated the Capital City Go-Go (19-16) in overtime, 132-128, on Friday night at Chase Fieldhouse.
Kellen Tynes converted a game-winning breakaway layup to reach the extra period's target score off a long-distance pass from Igor Milicic. Per NBA G League rules, overtime is decided by the first team to reach seven points, without a running clock.
Capital City tied the game at 125 with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation via a stolen inbounds pass. But Teddy Allen knocked down a pair of free-throws and sunk his seventh three-pointer of the night in overtime to push Delaware toward the victory.
Allen led all scorers with 42 points. The Blue Coats, limited to a seven-man rotation, got 24 points apiece from Saint Thomas and Milicic.
Chris Livingston led Capital City with 32 points and Skal Labissiere poured in 27.
The tight contest saw 28 lead changes and 17 tied scores.
Delaware closes out the season on Saturday night with a rematch against the Go-Go. Tip off is set for 6:00 p.m.
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Delaware Blue Coats center Drew Cisse
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