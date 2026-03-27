Short Handed Vipers Prevail against Memphis

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (23-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 121-107 victory against the Memphis Hustle (10-25) on Thursday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

In the opening five minutes of the game things were going back-and-forth between the Vipers and Hustle. At 6:51 RGV pulled away with a 9-7 advantage, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

After RGV took over in the first quarter, the team maintained its momentum until the end of the game. As a result, the Vipers walked away with a 121-107 win.

The Vipers 21 steals, compared to the Hustle's five, were a key factor in the Vipers success. RGV also had 38 points off turnovers while holding the Hustle to 16 points. The home team outscored Memphis 25 to nine in fast-break points. Despite everything, Memphis successfully outscored the Vipers 15 to five in second-chance points.

Orlando Robinson had a double-double with a career-high 49 points and 12 rebounds. Colby Jones contributed 16 points and Kalil Thomas had 15 points.

Daishen Nix had a triple-double with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Houston Rockets two-way player Tristen Newton scored 27 points followed by Cameron Matthews with 26 points. John Knight III secured a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams will face off one last time on Saturday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026

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