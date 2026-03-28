Osceola Magic Come up Short against Motor City

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







DETROIT, Mich. - The Osceola Magic (25-10) dropped a 132-118 contest to the Motor City Cruise (22-13) on Friday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse. The loss ends the Magic's five-game winning streak.

Led by Wendell Moore Jr. with a game-high 24 points and Quincy Olivari's 20, the Cruise bench outscored the Magic 63-39. Isaac Jones joined his teammates with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field.

For the second-straight game, Phillip Wheeler led the Magic in scoring with 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. Lester Quiñones contributed 21 points and Colin Castleton recorded his 10th double-double a 19-point, 11-rebound performance.

With so much on the line for both teams, the Magic and Cruise came out in the first quarter firing on all cylinders. Both teams shot over 50 percent in the opening quarter with the Magic securing a 41-33 lead. Quiñones scored 12 points and Jarron Cumberland scored 11 with three made shots from deep.

Things cooled off for both teams in the second quarter with neither team eclipsing 40 percent shooting from the field. The Cruise cut away at the deficit, but it was the Magic hanging onto a 61-56 advantage headed into the locker room.

The Magic lead extended to as many as 10 points early in the third, but the Cruise quickly flipped the script. Motor City went on a 15-0 run over a four-minute span midway through the third and took their first lead of the game. Jones scored 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field and Wendell Moore Jr. dropped in 10 points. Motor City continued their hot shooting and took a 105-94 lead headed into the final frame.

Osceola couldn't overcome the Cruise's third-quarter offensive explosion during the fourth quarter, and Motor City coasted to a win.

Up Next:

The Magic conclude their regular season with game two of their final series tomorrow on Saturday, March 28 against the Cruise. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and streamed on NBAGLeague.com

Osceola will host an opening round game during the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, on Wednesday night, April 1. Exact time and opponent will be determined at the conclusion of the season. For more ticket information and the full playoff schedule, fans can visit OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.

Box Score:

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Magic 41 20 33 24 118

Cruise 33 23 49 27 132

Game Notes:

The Magic have scored 4,166 total points during the regular season, the most since the 2019-2020 season.

Lester Quiñones has scored the second-most points in a single season in franchise history (815) passing Troy Caupain's mark set in 2018-19.

Reece Beekman picked up his 70th steal of the season, tying TJ Price for third-most in a single season in franchise history.

Osceola Magic Are Back in the Playoffs:

The Osceola Magic are returning to the NBA G League Playoffs, presented by Google, for the third-straight season. Fans can get more information on any potential home playoff games at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs.







NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026

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