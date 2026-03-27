Hustle Lose 121-107 to Vipers

Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (10-25), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 121-107 by the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (23-12) in the first of a two-game set at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Orlando Robinson paced Memphis with a career-high 49 points on 18-of-23 shooting from the field. Robinson hauled in a game-high 12 rebounds. Colby Jones contributed 16 points and five assists. Kalil Thomas tallied 15 points and seven rebounds. Lahat Thioune hauled in 11 rebounds off the bench. Cam Young totaled eight points and 10 rebounds.

Daishen Nix led Rio Grande Valley with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Tristen Newton totaled 27 points, six rebounds and four steals. Cameron Matthews scored 26 points. Caleb McConnell added 20 points and five steals off the bench. John Knight III registered 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.

The Vipers opened the game on a 23-13 run and led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The Hustle outrebounded Rio Grande Valley 51-39 and scored 15 second chance points. The Vipers scored 38 points off turnovers. Rio Grande Valley tallied 25 fast break points.

Memphis will conclude the 2025-26 season on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. CT with another matchup against the Vipers in Texas.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026

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