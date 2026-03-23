Hustle Split Back-To-Back with Blue

Published on March 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (10-24), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (12-21), 125-115, on Sunday, March 22, completing a back-to-back at Landers Center in its final home game of the season.

Orlando Robinson paced Memphis with 28 points and eight rebounds. Paul Watson recorded 20 points and five rebounds. Eric Dixoncontributed 17 points, and Colby Jones totaled 16 points off the bench.

Nikola Topic led Oklahoma City with 21 points and nine assists. Buddy Boeheim followed with 20 points off the bench. Bryce Thompson and Zhaire Smith added 17 points apiece. All five Oklahoma City starters scored in double figures.

Oklahoma City scored nine straight points to close out the first frame, leading 37-25. The Blue built a 10-0 run with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter to take a 21-point lead, their largest of the night, over the Hustle, 84-63.

The Blue outscored the Hustle 70-46 inside the paint, including a 30-8 advantage in paint points in the first quarter. Oklahoma City outrebounded Memphis 43-29 and dished out 33 assists on 50 made baskets.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from March 23, 2026

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