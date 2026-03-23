Stockton Bench Powers Kings to 121-103 Win in Home Finale

Published on March 23, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (21-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, beat the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-19) on Sunday evening at Adventist Health Arena, 121-103, behind a season-high 69 points from the bench.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the charge with 26 points and seven rebounds, while three separate Kings scored 18 or more points off the bench, including Jameer Nelson Jr. (25), Mitch Mascari (22), and KJ Jones II (18). The trio shot a combined 24-of-41 (57.8%) from the field and 13-of-20 (65%) from beyond the three-point line.

Warriors center Marques Bolden led his team with 22 points while guards Taevion Kinsey and Jordan Hall added 16 points and 13 points, respectively.

The Kings came out strong, taking a 26-16 lead after the first quarter behind Jeffries' 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Nelson Jr. and Mascari provided a spark off the bench early in the second, adding nine and eight points in the first five minutes. Stockton pushed its lead to 15 (41-26), but Santa Cruz responded, outscoring the Kings 28-23 in the quarter and trimming the halftime margin to 49-44.

The Kings opened the third on a 15-8 run to extend their lead to 64-52 with 6:31 left. A late 12-2 surge, capped by a Jones corner three, pushed the advantage to 86-71 entering the fourth. Stockton kept rolling, pouring in a seasonhigh 72 secondhalf points. The Kings closed out a 121-103 win, highlighted by 32 assists and a seasonbest 21 fast-break points.

Both forward Jaylin Williams and center Gabe Levin finished with a double-double, posting 11 points and 12 rebounds and 10 points and 12 rebounds, respectively.

The Stockton Kings finish the regular season on the road, heading to El Segundo, Calif. to take on the South Bay Lakers on March 24. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.







NBA G League Stories from March 23, 2026

Stockton Bench Powers Kings to 121-103 Win in Home Finale - Stockton Kings

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