Jeffries Drops 39 as Kings Roll Past Squadron, 124-99

Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Kings (17-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Birmingham Squadron (10-19) on Thursday night at Adventist Health Arena, 124-99.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with a season-high 39 points, along with five rebounds and four three-pointers made. Guard Jon Elmore added 29 points with a season-high six three-pointers to go along with six assists. Guard Antoine Davis chipped in 22 points off the bench with six three-pointers made and six assists.

Squadron center Hunter Dickinson led with 19 points and nine boards, while forwards Josh Oduro and Christian Shumate also contributed 19 apiece.

Jeffries opened the night on fire, hitting 7-of-8 from the field and knocking down three three-pointers for 18 early points, sparking the Kings to a 36-25 start behind a 7-of-13 mark from beyond the arc. His 18 points were the most by any Stockton player in the first quarter this season. Stockton carried that momentum into the second, where guards Mitch Mascari and Davis combined for 17 points off the bench, each drilling two threes as the Kings pushed their lead to 22 (60-38) in the final minute and took a 62-40 advantage into halftime.

Birmingham opened the quarter on a 19-12 run, but Stockton quickly answered with a dunk from center Seth Maxwell, a scoop layup by Jeffries, and a corner three from Davis, pushing the lead back to 20 at 81-61 with 2:41 left in the third. The Squadron closed the period with momentum, trimming the deficit to 14 (88-74) on a buzzerbeating heave from beyond half court.

Stockton rediscovered its rhythm in the fourth, outscoring Birmingham 36-25 and stretching the lead to as many as 28 (116-88). The Kings stayed hot from deep, knocking down a seasonhigh 20 threepointers, and closed out a convincing 124-99 victory.

Stockton improved to 13-3 this season when recording 25 or more assists, finishing with 28 on the night. Davis and Elmore led the way with six apiece. The Kings also had four players knock down at least three threepointers: Elmore and Davis with six each, Jeffries with four, and Mascari with three.

The Stockton Kings host the Birmingham Squadron again on Sunday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at Adventist Health Arena.







NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.