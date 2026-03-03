Stockton Kings Down Santa Cruz Warriors, 113-104

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Kings (16-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (13-11) on Monday evening at Adventist Health Arena, 113-104.

Forward DaQuan Jeffries led the Kings with 30 points, along with three assists and four three-pointers made. Guard KJ Jones chipped in 21 points with six rebounds and three assists, while forward Jaylin Williams tacked on 17 points and eight rebounds.

Santa Cruz Warriors center Charles Bassey led his team with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while guards Taevion Kinsey and Deivon Smith added 19 points apiece.

The Warriors jumped out to a 17-11 lead as Stockton struggled to find a rhythm through the first seven minutes. But Jones, guard Jon Elmore, and Williams sparked the offense, helping the Kings rally to a 28-28 tie at the end of the opening quarter. Stockton carried that momentum into the second, building a six-point advantage behind late buckets from Jeffries and an and-one finish from Jones, who closed the half with 17 points. The Kings took a 58-52 lead into the break.

Jeffries caught fire in the third quarter, pouring in 13 points in just over seven minutes. Stockton pushed its lead to 11 (80-69) after Elmore knocked down a three at the 3:07 mark. The Kings kept control late in the frame, and Jeffries closed it out with a high-arching turnaround jumper, sending Stockton into the fourth quarter up 88-75.

Stockton opened the fourth quarter on a strong note, stretching the lead to 18 (100-82) after a bucket by Antione Davis at the 8:50 mark. From there, the Kings maintained control, keeping the Warriors at arm's length throughout the final period. Jones capped the night with a free throw to secure a career-high 21 points, and Stockton closed out a 113-104 victory.

Stockton knocked down 14-of-35 from three (40%), while Santa Cruz managed just 5-of-24 (20.8%) from beyond the arc. Center Gabe Levin recorded his seventh double-double of the season, finishing with 15 rebounds and 10 points. Jeffries reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season and the 15th time in his career.

The Stockton Kings host the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Adventist Health Arena.







