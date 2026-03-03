Wisconsin Herd Game against the Mexico City Capitanes on March 6 to be Broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo Wisconsin

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will broadcast its March 6 game at 7:00 PM against the Mexico City Capitanes on Telemundo Wisconsin. This will be the first Wisconsin Herd game to be broadcast in Spanish and on Telemundo WI.

WYTU - Telemundo WI is a television station based in Milwaukee WI, with coverage in the entire state. In addition to its top-of-the-line programming, Telemundo WI offers Wisconsin's only Spanish-language newscasts with a commitment to provide important and relevant information to the Hispanic community. Telemundo WI also features local sports broadcasts in Spanish throughout the year, with select Milwaukee Brewers Sunday home games, Green Bay Packers pre-season games and yearly select Milwaukee Bucks game broadcasts. All sports broadcasts are called by Telemundo WI sports commentators Jaime Cano and Eric Montenegro, who will be calling the Wisconsin Herd game against the Capitanes on Friday, March 6.

Telemundo Wisconsin - WYTU in Milwaukee can be seen over-the-air on channels 63.1 & 58.4, Spectrum/Time Warner channel 1027, Spectrum/Charter channel 206, Dish Network channel 17, AT&T U-Verse channel 3007, TDS 27, YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Fubo. In Green Bay, Telemundo Wisconsin is available over-the-air on channel 31.6 and Spectrum 1027. In Madison/La Crosse-Eau Claire, watch Telemundo Wisconsin on Spectrum 206.

The Herd will also change its name to El Herd on Friday, March 6, wearing specialty theme jerseys presented by The Taqueria. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at

elherd.givesmart.com from now until March 13 at noon. Proceeds raised from the auction will benefit the Chicana/o & Latinx Studies program at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh.

In addition to the theme jerseys on March 6, the first 1,000 fans will receive the first half of the Hispanic heritage bobblehead set featuring La Catrina Sugar Skull presented by Discover Oshkosh. Programming at the game will feature performances from the HOLA Folkloric Dance Group, traditional Hispanic games, and Latin music throughout the night.







