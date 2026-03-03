Charge Roll to Win on STEM Day

Cleveland Charge guard Tyrese Proctor

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (17-8) led by as many as 46 en route to a 148-105 victory over the Windy City Bulls (12-13) in front of 6,798 fans and area students for STEM Day.

Cavaliers assignment Tyrese Proctor made his Charge debut and scored 29 points with five rebounds and six assists. Sean McNeil came off the bench to score 21 points and nab two steals. Tristan Enaruna scored 20 points and grabbed four steals.

Cleveland set a new franchise record when they scored 48 points in the third quarter, hitting 16-of-19 shots on 15 assists including 8-of-9 threes as a team. Darius Brown added 15 points, eight assists, and two steals for the Charge, while Riley Minix had 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals.

Windy City was paced by a trio of 20+ point scorers: Mouhamadou Gueye posted a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 20 as the Bulls had just eight players available for today's game.

