Stars Bounce Back with Road Win over Valley Suns

Published on March 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

The Salt Lake City Stars bounced back with a 121-112 road win over the Valley Suns, snapping their losing streak and improving to 12-15 on the season.

Valley opened the game with a quick surge, but Salt Lake City responded with a run of its own to tie the score at 29-29 at the end of the first quarter. The second frame remained tightly contested, featuring nine lead changes and no advantage larger than four points. The Suns carried a slim 61-59 lead into halftime.

Valley controlled much of the third quarter, but the Stars rallied in the fourth. A Dereon Seabron dunk gave Salt Lake City its first lead of the second half at 87-86. The Stars held off multiple Suns runs down the stretch to secure the nine-point victory.

The win was fueled by the Stars' dynamic backcourt duo of Max Abmas and Sean East II, who each scored a team-high 29 points. Abmas shot 12-21 from the field, adding five rebounds, four assists and a game-high three steals. East II went 10-19 from the floor, dished out a team-high five assists and converted all six of his free-throw attempts.

All five starters scored in double figures. Along with Abmas and East II (29 each), Matthew Murrell added 19 points in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Justin Harmon contributed 11 points, while Steven Crowl posted a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double, the second of his career.

Valley was led by two-way CJ Huntley and Ruben Nembhard Jr., who each scored 32 points.

The Stars return home to face the Texas Legends in a back-to-back series at Delta Center. The opener is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. MT and will stream on Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Abmas/East II - 29 Crowl - 10 East II - 5 .552 .333 .755 3-34-37

SUNS Huntley/Nembhard Jr. - 32 Huntley - 14 Nembard Jr. - 8 .463 .293 .636 14-34-48







