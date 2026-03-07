Salt Lake City Stars Acquire Daniel Batcho in Trade with Stockton Kings

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, have acquired center Daniel Batcho from the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Kaiser Gates (2025) and center Kavion Pippen (2026). In a corresponding move, the Stars have waived guard Eli Cain.

Batcho (6-11, 235, Louisiana Tech) signed with the Sacramento Kings after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft and was allocated to their affiliate in Stockton. He appeared in 21 games (three starts) for Stockton, averaging 3.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per contest.

Prior to entering the 2025 NBA Draft, Batcho spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Louisiana Tech University (2023-25). He appeared in 60 games (all starts), averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest. During his time with the Bulldogs, Batcho was named the 2025 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and earned C-USA All-Defensive Team honors in both seasons.

Before transferring to Louisiana Tech, Batcho played two seasons at Texas Tech University (2021-23) after redshirting his freshman season at University of Arizona in 2020-21.

A native of Paris, France, Batcho gained international experience before arriving in the United States, playing for the Centre Fédéral du Basket-Ball program in Paris during the 2019-20 season. He also competed for France in the U16 European Championship A in 2017 and 2018.

Cain (6-6, 200, DePaul) was added to the Stars' active roster on Feb. 18 through his returning player rights. He appeared in three games for Salt Lake City, averaging 5.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per contest.

