Skyforce to Honor Special Olympics South Dakota with Specialty Jerseys

Published on March 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team will wear specialty jerseys in partnership with Special Olympics South Dakota for a fifth consecutive year. Sioux Falls will sport these jerseys during their matchup against the Stockton Kings on Friday, March 13 with tipoff set for 7:00PM.

Once again this year, First PREMIER Bank/Bankcard has partnered with the Skyforce and Special Olympics South Dakota to be the presenting sponsor of the game.

"We are once again excited to partner with an outstanding organization like Special Olympics South Dakota," Skyforce president Mike Heineman said. "We are thrilled to welcome all the athletes, coaches and supporters and First PREMIER to the Sanford Pentagon again this season."

This year's jerseys feature a black base with red and white accents and a design that celebrates the many athletes of Special Olympics South Dakota. The uniform includes a repeating pattern of circular icons representing sports played by Special Olympics athletes - from basketball and cheer to bowling, swimming and more. The design highlights the diversity of sports and the spirit of competition that brings these athletes together. A Special Olympics South Dakota logo appears beneath the player number on the back, with matching shorts that carry the same sport-inspired pattern.

The jerseys can be bid on online in advance to the game through DASH. The jersey auction is live until 8:30PM on Friday, March 13. All proceeds from the auction go back to SOSD. Tickets are for the game can be purchased online by visiting sfskyforce.com/gettickets or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave).

About Special Olympics South Dakota

Through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills, and success. SOSD athletes find joy, confidence, and fulfillment-on the field and in life.

The Mission of Special Olympics South Dakota is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children (8 years and older) and adults with ID, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." - Athlete Oath.

For more information about Special Olympics South Dakota, including its vision, philosophies, history and funding, visit the SDSO website at https://sosd.org/our-mission-history.html.

Season tickets, flex packs, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Discounts and benefits are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, please contact a Skyforce representative by visiting our Ticket Central Page or the Skyforce office at 2131 S. Minnesota Avenue or by calling at (605) 332-0605.







NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.