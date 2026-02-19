Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers

Published on February 19, 2026

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 121-114 on 12/31/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 13-27

Streak: W1

The Sioux Falls Skyforce return home following the NBA All-Star Break for three games in four days, beginning Wednesday night against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 6:30 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls enters the matchup at 11-11 on the season and will look to secure just the second regular-season sweep of the Vipers in franchise history, joining the 2022-23 campaign as the only other time the Skyforce has accomplished the feat.

The Skyforce concluded their pre-break road stretch in Oklahoma City, splitting a two-game set with the Blue. Trevor Keels continues to lead the offensive charge, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. In February, Keels elevated his production to 26.2 points and 6.2 assists per contest while posting a combined plus-62 plus-minus across five games.

Rio Grande Valley enters Wednesday's matchup playing its best basketball of the season. After opening the regular season 6-5, the Vipers have won eight of their last nine games, the best record in the NBA G League over that span. RGV is led by its backcourt tandem of Tristen Newton and Daishen Nix. Newton is averaging 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three-point range. Nix adds 21.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Statistically, Rio Grande Valley thrives on activity and disruption. The Vipers lead the NBA G League in steals (12.0 per game) and rank second in points off turnovers (24.8 per game), consistently converting defense into offense. On the glass, however, RGV ranks 31st (last) in defensive rebounds (28.6 per game) and 29th in total rebounds (41.4 per game), creating potential second-chance opportunities for opponents.

That area plays directly into a Skyforce strength. Sioux Falls ranks ninth in defensive rebounds (33.6 per game) and 11th in total rebounds (46.0 per game), while also sitting second in the league in assists (28.4 per game). The Skyforce push tempo as well, ranking fifth in pace (104.2) and first in fast break points (19.8 per game), giving them multiple avenues to capitalize if they control the glass and limit live-ball turnovers.

Following Thursday's contest, the Skyforce hosts the Valley Suns on Friday and Sunday from the Sanford Pentagon.

CONVERSIONS AND CALL-UPS

- Myron Gardner's two-way contract with the Miami HEAT was converted to a standard NBA contract after appearing in 26 games (four starts) with Miami this season. Gardner averaged 11.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in his four starts and also contributed 15.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in 10 appearances with Sioux Falls.

- Trevor Keels earned an NBA call-up after signing a two-way contract with the HEAT. Keels appeared in 35 games for the Skyforce, averaging 18.5 points while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range. He was named NBA G League Player of the Week in January and posted a career-high 46 points on 12-12 shooting from three-point range earlier this season.

SHOWTIME SOARS TO DUNK CROWN

- Skyforce representation continued at NBA All-Star Weekend as Keshad Johnson, recently on assignment, captured the NBA Slam Dunk Contest title. Johnson became the second player to wear a Skyforce uniform to win the event, joining Derrick Jones Jr., who won the contest in 2020 with the Chicago Bulls. Johnson also joins Dennis Smith Jr., who is active with Sioux Falls, as players with Skyforce ties to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

- Jahmir Young continues to earn national recognition for his play this season, having been selected to participate in both the 2026 Castrol NBA Rising Stars Game and the NBA G League Next Up Game presented by AT&T during NBA All-Star Weekend.







