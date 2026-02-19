James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
Los Angeles, CA - Grand Rapids Gold point guard James Akinjo earned MVP honors Sunday night while participating in the NBA G League Next Up Game, after garnering the third-most fan votes of any player.
Akinjo represented Team Black, one of four teams competing in the event, which featured a tournament-style format. Semifinal matchups saw teams of seven players compete to 35 points, culminating in a championship game played to 30 points.
In the championship matchup, Akinjo scored 13 points, adding two rebounds and three assists in just seven minutes of action. With Team Black trailing late, the group mounted a 12-0 run to erase the deficit and secure a 31-29 comeback victory over Team White. Akinjo capped the rally with the game-winning three-pointer to seal the title and MVP honors.
Akinjo will rejoin the Gold as they take on the Westchester Knicks on the road this Thursday, February 19, at 7:00 pm. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+.
