Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council

Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. (Feb. 19, 2026) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host a STEAM workshop in partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council on Saturday, Feb. 21, from 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Hyde Family Community Center of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh.

Patcasso (performance artist & STEAM ambassador) will focus on influencing and encouraging scouts to pursue a career in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), while leading with the arts to unlock the doors of STEAM education. The event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hyde Family Community Center of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh. Working in teams, students will design and prototype the next-generation fan experience for Wisconsin Herd games, combining creativity, system thinking, and real-world problem-solving. Using low-fidelity materials, participants create and pitch concepts that improve how fans arrive, engage, interact, share, and return to Herd games. The session culminates in a Shark Tank-style pitch competition, judged by program leaders and team representatives.

Artist Patcasso will also perform by taking a blank canvas and turning it into a work of art in minutes. The Herd will provide tickets for all participants to attend the Wisconsin Herd Black History Month Celebration game that night.







