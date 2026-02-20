Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120

NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (13-9), the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell short to the Cleveland Charge (15-6), 124-120, on Thursday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.

Gabe McGlothan led the Boom, recording his second consecutive double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting performance, including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. DaJuan Gordon followed with 20 points, five rebounds, and three steals, while Cameron Hildreth added 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

For Cleveland, Riley Minix and Emanuel Miller posted 31 points each, with Minix also grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds. Killian Hayes delivered 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals in just 23 minutes of action.

The Boom showed no signs of rust in their return from the All-Star break, shooting 60 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from deep in the opening quarter to take a 33-30 lead. McGlothan and Hildreth shouldered the early scoring load, combining for 22 of the team's 33 first-quarter points. Cleveland surged early in the second quarter, taking a five-point lead before Noblesville responded with a 25-8 run to push ahead by 13 late in the half. Four Boom players reached double figures before intermission, led by McGlothan's 14 points, as Noblesville carried a 67-56 advantage into the break.

After not seeing the floor in the first half, Hayes opened the third quarter and immediately sparked a 17-5 Charge run, helping Cleveland swing momentum and pull in front by three with under seven minutes left in the frame. The Boom countered to reclaim a six-point lead, but nine costly turnovers- converted into 19 Cleveland points - proved pivotal, as the Charge took a 92-91 lead into the fourth. In a tightly contested final period featuring 10 lead changes, Cleveland managed to hold on down the stretch after the Boom's game-tying three-point attempt fell short in the final seconds.

The Boom turn their attention to a back-to-back set against the Capital City Go-Go, beginning Saturday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will stream live on NBAGLeague.com, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

