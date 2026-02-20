Charge Win in Noblesville

Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge forward Emanuel Miller

NOBLESVILLE, IN - The Cleveland Charge (15-6) defeated the Noblesville Boom (13-9), 124-120, at The Arena at Innovation Mile on Thursday night. The win was Cleveland's sixth in their last seven games.

Cleveland was led by Riley Minix's double-double of 31 points and 16 rebounds with three steals. Darius Brown posted his own double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Charge in the win. Emanuel Miller scored 31 points on 13-of-20 from the field plus three steals. Killian Hayes added 18 points, seven boards, and three steals.

The Boom were led by Gabe McGlothan's double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. DaJuan Gordon added 20 points and three steals for Noblesville. The Boom turned the ball over 25 times in the game resulting in 39 points, including 15 in the second half, as Cleveland stole the ball 20 times.

The Charge continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks) on Saturday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. on Prime Video.

