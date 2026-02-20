Charge Win in Noblesville
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
NOBLESVILLE, IN - The Cleveland Charge (15-6) defeated the Noblesville Boom (13-9), 124-120, at The Arena at Innovation Mile on Thursday night. The win was Cleveland's sixth in their last seven games.
Cleveland was led by Riley Minix's double-double of 31 points and 16 rebounds with three steals. Darius Brown posted his own double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Charge in the win. Emanuel Miller scored 31 points on 13-of-20 from the field plus three steals. Killian Hayes added 18 points, seven boards, and three steals.
The Boom were led by Gabe McGlothan's double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. DaJuan Gordon added 20 points and three steals for Noblesville. The Boom turned the ball over 25 times in the game resulting in 39 points, including 15 in the second half, as Cleveland stole the ball 20 times.
The Charge continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks) on Saturday, February 21 at 3:30 p.m. on Prime Video.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Charge forward Emanuel Miller
(Noblesville Boom)
NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Noblesville - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends
- Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts - Maine Celtics
- James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP - Grand Rapids Gold
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL - Westchester Knicks
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Win in Noblesville
- Cavaliers Sign Minix to Two-Way Contract
- Charge Defeat Raptors 905
- Cavaliers Convert Tomlin to Standard Contract
- Charge Hold up Raptors for Win