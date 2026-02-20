Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre

Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today a three-team trade with the Capital City Go-Go and the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Vipers have acquired Jonathan Pierre from Capital City. In exchange, the Go-Go will receive the returning player rights to Justin Lewis and a second-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft from Delaware. Additionally, the Vipers agreed to trade Teddy Allen to the Blue Coats.

Pierre appeared in 21 games for the Go-Go this season, averaging 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds.

During his collegiate career Pierre played in a total of 52 games from 2021-25 with Nova Southeastern, Memphis Tigers and the Belmont Bruins averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Allen joined the Vipers during the 2024-25 season. In almost two seasons and 67 games played he averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.







NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.