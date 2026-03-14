Vipers Shine Bright in Victory over Stars

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (19-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 128-101 win over the Salt Lake City Stars (13-17) on Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Only two changes occurred in the entire competition, both in the opening minutes of the game. RGV outscored the Stars in points in the paint (86-42), second chance points (15-7) and fast-break points (16-10). The Vipers picked up its biggest advantage of the night with a 36-point lead in the third quarter.

The Stars cut their deficit to just 27 points, but it was not enough. As a result, the Vipers won 128-101.

Houston Rockets two-way player Isaiah Crawford returned to the Vipers with a triple-double consisting of 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Ömer Yurtseven finished with his third consecutive double-double, scoring 36 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Houston Rockets two-way player JD Davison scored 17 points.

Dereon Seabron contributed 20 points for the Stars. Both Justin Harmon and Sean East II finished with 17 points each. Utah Jazz two-way player Blake Hinson collected 16 points.

Both teams will battle it out again tomorrow night at Bert Ogden Arena at 7:00 p.m. CST. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

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