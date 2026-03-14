Stars Drop First Game of Back-To-Back Series vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars News Release
The Salt Lake City Stars dropped the opener of their back-to-back series against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, falling 128-101 on Friday night in Edinburg, Texas. The loss moved Salt Lake City to 13-17 on the season.
Rio Grande Valley opened the game with a steal and quick layup, but the Stars answered with a three-pointer of their own. After Salt Lake City briefly took a one-point lead, the Vipers quickly gained control, building a 16-point advantage in the first quarter. The Stars rallied in the second and trimmed the deficit to two midway through the period.
The Vipers regained momentum following the Stars' push and never relinquished the lead, maintaining control the rest of the way to secure the 27-point victory.
Dereon Seabron led Salt Lake City with a team-high 20 points (5-9 FGM, 2-3 3PM) off the bench while adding a team-high seven assists and four rebounds. Guards Justin Harmon and Sean East II each scored 17 points, while Jazz two-way Blake Hinson added 16 points in his second game with the Stars.
Rio Grande Valley was led by Omer Yurtseven, who scored a game-high 36 points, followed by Rockets two-way JD Davison with 17.
The Stars will face the Vipers again Saturday night to close out the back-to-back series. Tipoff is scheduled for March 14 at 6 p.m. MT at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas. The game will be streamed on Jazz+.
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