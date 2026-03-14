Swarm Move to First in Eastern Conference, Defeat Magic, 127-120

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference on Friday at Novant Health Fieldhouse, taking down the Osceola Magic, 127-120.

WIth the result, the Swarm improved to 22-9 on the season, while the Magic dropped to 20-9. Greensboro sealed its series win over Osceola, 2-0, sweeping the pair of games with a 125-123 overtime win on Jan. 17. and its victory Friday. Osceola entered the contest as the Eastern Conference's top dog, sitting above Greensboro by way of win percentage.

PJ Hall led the Swarm with 30 points and 14 rebounds, finishing play on a 10-of-16 clip (4-of-8 3PT), both team highs. Jaylen Sims logged 21 points on the night, while five players ended in double digits. In his first regular-season start for the Swarm, DJ Rodman closed the night with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3-of-7 3PT).

The Magic sourced a trio of 20-point scorers in Javonte Smart (21), Justin Minaya (20) and Lester Quinones (20), with Quinones placing 10 rebounds and five assists in the effort. Osceola remained in striking distance for much of the game, but never led after the first quarter.

Greensboro and Osceola traded buckets early before the Magic used a 12-6 burst to open the contest. The Swarm answered with a 13-4 run to take a 19-16 lead, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from PJ Hall. The advantage continued to swing throughout a fast-paced opening period that featured seven lead changes and four ties, but Greensboro closed the quarter on a 12-4 run to carry a 38-32 lead into the second.

Hall paced all scorers with 10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting night while adding four rebounds, as the Swarm knocked down six 3-pointers compared to just two for Osceola.

The Swarm led wire-to-wire in the second quarter, pushing their advantage to as many as 11. Hall continued his perfect stretch, reaching 19 points by halftime on a 5-of-5 clip, while Javonte Smart fueled the Magic with a 14-point second quarter to reach 18 points at the break.

Greensboro carried a 72-65 lead into halftime behind four double-digit scorers in Hall, Jaylen Sims (11), Antonio Reeves (10) and Terrell Brown Jr. (10). The Swarm knocked down nine 3-pointers and went a perfect 7-of-7 from the foul line, while the Magic countered with an 8-of-16 (50%) mark from deep in the half.

The Swarm remained firm on its lead in the third quarter, moving to the final frame ahead, 101-87, behind fire 3-pointers.

Osceola made a quick dent into the lead, stirring a 13-2 run to cut a 16-point lead to five. After a timeout from Head Coach DJ Bakker, the Swarm stopped the run with a pair of buckets to move the game to nine. The Magic cut the deficit to as few as five in the closing three minutes - however - the Swarm pushed back once more to close play.

Next up, the Swarm takes a four-day break before returning to Novant Health Fieldhouse to face the Noblesville Boom on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. ET, for Thompson Night.

Season Ticket Memberships for its 2026-27 season are on sale now. For more information, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Also, follow the Swarm on Instagram (@greensboroswarm), X (greensboroswarm), and Facebook (greensboroswarm).

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NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

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