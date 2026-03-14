Iowa Wolves' Skid Continues with Loss to South Bay Lakers

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves' losing skid continued tonight with a 125-106 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

The first quarter was a lot more fast-paced compared to the start of Wednesday night's game. Both teams were knocking down shots, ending the quarter with the Lakers (21-8) up 37-32. There were three different lead changes in this quarter. Timberwolves assignment player Joan Beringer was on fire, leading the Wolves (16-14) with 14 points and one block.

The Wolves and Lakers both tallied 33 points during the second quarter, bringing the score to 70-65, with the Lakers ahead going into halftime. Jalen Crutcher added 11 points, bringing his point total to 16, second only to Beringer with 18. The Wolves shot 44.4% during the second quarter and 36.4% from three.

The Wolves were able to catch up to the Lakers, tying the game four different times during the third quarter. Scoring slowed down for both teams during this quarter, with the Wolves scoring 27 points to the Lakers' 29. Jules Bernard scored 10 points, while Jalen Crutcher added eight points.

The Lakers finally started to pull away during the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 21 points, the largest lead throughout the game. The Wolves were held to just 14 points in the quarter, with a field goal percentage of 28.6%. They were also only 11.1% from three.

Joan Beringer tallied his third double-double in as many games, with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 1 block. Jalen Crutcher was the highest-scoring player for the Wolves, with 27 points. Jules Bernard also had 18 points on the evening.

Seven of South Bay's players were in double digits. They were led by Nick Smith Jr., who scored 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists off the bench. He was followed by Adou Thiero, who had 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

The Lakers shot 56.1% from the field, while the Wolves shot 40.6%. The Lakers also out-shot the Wolves from three 44.4% to 27.8%. The Wolves were able to out-rebound the Lakers 44 to 37.

The Wolves return home to Casey's Center to play a two-game series against the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 18.







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