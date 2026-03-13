Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Raptors 905: March 12, 2026

Published on March 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Deleware Blue Coats at 7:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs RAP:

Mississauga, ON (12/30/25) - The Westchester Knicks (1-4) came up short against the undefeated Raptors 905, dropping a hard-fought contest 120-109. Despite being shorthanded, Westchester delivered a gritty, back-and-forth performance that kept the game competitive until late. Donovan Williams led the charge for Westchester with a season-high 33 points and six rebounds. Williams has scored in double figures in every game this season, including two 30+ point outings. Two-way player Tosan Evbuomwan added 23 points, including 14 in the first half to spark the Knicks' offense.

After trailing by 10 at the end of the first quarter, Westchester responded with a dominant second frame, outscoring Raptors 905 36-26 to tie the game at 60 heading into halftime. The Knicks showcased tremendous pride and effort, maintaining the lead through much of the third quarter, but fatigue, foul trouble, and the relentless pace of the Raptors 905 proved decisive down the stretch. The 905 controlled the glass, outrebounding Westchester 57-35, including 19 offensive boards, and capitalized on their size advantage with 66 points in the paint compared to Westchester's 58. A.J. Lawson paced Raptors with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Alijah Martin was a huge presence down the stretch delivering 19 points and 10 boards, with 13 points coming in the second half.

Last Game Played:

White Plains, NY (1/1/25) - The Westchester Knicks secured their first win of the regular season in an overtime thriller versus the Indiana Mad Ants, 117-114. Westchester Knicks Showcase Cup MVP and New York Knicks Rookie Tyler Kolek on first assignment since the Winter Showcase Championship explodes for a career-high 36 points, 11 assists (tied career-high), 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. Kolek would go on to contribute 26 points in the second half, 5 of the 7 points needed in overtime, including the game-winning free throw to seal the game. Jacob Toppin contributed 33 points alongside Kolek, with 17 points coming in the first quarter. Toppin and Kolek would become the ninth Westchester duo in franchise history to record 30+ points and second this season behind Donovan Williams (38) and T.J. Warren (30) on 12/6/24 at Raptors 905. Westchester entered halftime tied with the Mad Ants at 56 apiece. Dakota Mathias led the Mad ants with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 made threes. Tristen Newton was the second leading scorer for the Mad Ants with 22 points and 8 assists. Mathias would help the Mad Ants to take their biggest lead of the game (11) early in the third quarter on a three-point basket to take a 58-69 lead. Chuma Okeke and Tyler Kolek would then help the Knicks facilitate multiple runs to close out the third, 83-85 in a tightly contested quarter. Kolek got hot in the third adding 13 points and 3 made threes to prevent the Mad Ants from taking a sizable lead. Chuma Okeke finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a career-high 5 3PM. The Westchester defense would help the Knicks to take control of the fourth quarter but with 3:27 remaining and a 108-100 lead the Mad Ants would go on a 10-0 run to take the lead. Jacob Toppin would tie the game at the free throw line, 110-110. Both Tyler Kolek and Dakota Mathias would miss jump shots at the end of regulation sending both teams into overtime. The overtime was all Tyler Kolek as he scored 5 points and assisted on the only other score to Ariel Hukporti to secure the victory for the Westchester Knicks.







NBA G League Stories from March 13, 2026

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