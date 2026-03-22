Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Greensboro Swarm: March 22, 2026

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







The Westchester Knicks will tip off against the Greensboro Swarm at 3:00PM ET. (Stream: NBAGLeague.com)

Last Game vs GBO:

White Plains, NY (1/15/26) - The Westchester Knicks (3-8) showed plenty of fight against Greensboro but ultimately fell to the Swarm, 123-111. Down 98-89 after three quarters, Westchester's hustle and energy kept them within striking distance entering the final period. Bryson Warren led all scorers with 29 points, six assists, and seven three-pointers, while Isaiah Roby delivered a strong all-around performance with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, four threes, and three steals. Westchester pulled within three, 102-99, on a contested Toby Okani triple that briefly shifted momentum.

However, Greensboro forward Keyontae Johnson took over late, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter and spearheading a decisive 21-12 run that secured the win. Johnson finished with 22 points and five rebounds. Antonio Reeves added 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists, and KJ Simpson contributed 18 points and eight assists for the Swarm.

Last Game Played:

RECAP: The Westchester Knicks (11-22), go winless against the College Park Skyhawks, dropping the second game of their home series in a 98-129 defeat. College Park delivered balanced contributions across the board helping them to steam roll the Westchester Knicks in front of their home crowd.

Assignment player Asa Newell led the way with a career-high 36 points and seven rebounds, including 23 points in the first half. Ray J Dennis had another strong performance finishing with 24 points and 11 assists. Isaih Moore dominated inside the paint with 16 rebounds and 17 points, while Kobe Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds to help control the glass. College Park outrebounded Westchester 54 to 46 and owned the paint with a 72 to 56 advantage.

Westchester similar to last game attacked early, getting out to a 16-4 lead. However, College Park would then respond and eventually take the slight edge over the Knicks in the opening frame, 32-33. The Knicks lost momentum in the second quarter and were unable to keep pace with College Park's offense for the remainder of the game. Westchester failed to reach 25 points in any of the final three periods, managing just 66 points to the Skyhawks' 96 over that span. Westchester continues to have trouble taking care of the basketball committing 21 turnovers that allowed for 27 Skyhawks points. Shooting struggles continued as well, with Westchester hitting just 11-of-41 from three-point range (26.8%).







NBA G League Stories from March 22, 2026

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