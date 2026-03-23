Legends Close Home Slate with 109-106 Win over Iowa

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (12-22) closed out their home slate with a 109-106 win over the Iowa Wolves (19-15) on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Center, earning a split in the two-game series.

In a tightly contested matchup that featured 17 lead changes and eight ties, neither team was able to create much separation early. The game was even at 54-54 at halftime before the Legends used a strong third quarter to take control, outscoring Iowa 34-26. The Wolves battled back in the fourth, but Texas held on late to secure the win in their final home game of the season.

Assignment guard AJ Johnson delivered a standout performance, leading all scorers with 30 points on 13-of-25 shooting while knocking down four three-pointers. Dalano Banton added 29 points and five assists.

Moussa Cisse controlled the paint with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 13 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists to record a double-double. John Poulakidas chipped in 12 points on efficient shooting as the Legends starters all finished in double figures.

Rocco Zikarsky led Iowa with 25 points, while Jalen Crutcher added 23. Enrique Freeman recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Wolves shot 44.6 percent from the field.

The Legends will close out their season on the road with back-to-back games against the Santa Cruz Warriors, beginning Friday, March 27th. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.







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