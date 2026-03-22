Maine Celtics Roll Past Cleveland

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Kendall Brown scored 26 points on 9-12 shooting to help lead Maine to a 121-91 win over Cleveland Sunday afternoon, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

The win is Maine's second straight as it continues its pursuit of the postseason and improves the Celtics to 17-18 in the regular season. Cleveland falls to 22-11 with the loss.

Brown's 26 points came across 30 minutes on the floor, without playing a second of the fourth quarter. Brown was one of seven Celtics to finish the day in double figures. Jalen Bridges scored 16 behind 4-7 shooting from three. John Tonje scored 12 points, Hayden Gray posted 11 and Hasan Ward collected 10 to round out the Maine starting five. Keon Johnson scored 15 off the bench, and Max Shulga poured in 12 in relief as well. The C's finished the afternoon shooting 47.8% (43-90) from the floor and 40.9% (18-44) from three in the win.

Former Maine Celtic and Cleveland Two-Way Tristan Enaruna led the Charge with 21 points in a losing effort. Miller Kopp notched 16 points for Cleveland while Sean McNeil and Zeke Mayo both scored 11. Warith Alatishe ripped down a game-high 15 rebounds for the Charge, and Darius Brown dished out 12 assists. Cleveland shot 42.7% (35-82) from the field and 27.5% (11-40) from three.

Brown got the Celtics off to a hot start. After the Charge scored the first bucket of the game, Maine responded with a 13-2 run behind eight points from Brown to jump in front 13-4 with 9:25 to go in the first quarter. The 2-0 Charge lead would be their only lead of the day. Brown scored 12 points on 4-4 shooting in the opening quarter. The C's continued to add to the advantage. Maine began the afternoon 5-6 from three, and with 5:34 to go in the first, a Bridges triple increased the advantage to 26-12. Cleveland cut the Maine lead down to eight, scoring 10 points on six Celtics turnovers, but seven Maine threes in the first led to 41 points and a 41-31 lead after one.

Cleveland came racing back to begin the second. The Charge began the quarter on a 13-4 burst, and with 7:33 left in the half, an Enaruna bucket cut the Maine edge to just one at 44-43. In his return to the Expo, Enaruna scored eight of his team-high 21 points in the second quarter. But the C's had an answer. With 3:01 to go in the second, Brown continued his huge half with his third three to put Maine back up nine, 62-53. Brown led all scorers with 22 points on 7-9 shooting and 4-5 shooting from three in the first half to help the Celtics to a 69-59 lead at the break. Johnson scored ten points for the C's off the bench in the first half, part of a Celtics offense that saw all nine players who saw the floor in the half score at least one field goal. As a team, Maine shot 48.9% (22-45) from the field in the half and 52.4% (11-21) from three. Enaruna was the Charge's lone scorer in double figures in the first half, scoring 14 points on 6-11 shooting. Cleveland finished the first half shooting 50% (42-21) from the floor and 39.1% (9-23) from three.

The Celtics picked up where they left off to begin the second half. Bridges connected on his first two threes of the half, and with 9:14 to play in the third quarter, his fourth triple of the day lifted Maine to its largest lead of the day at 79-63. And the threes continued to fall. With 2:41 to go in the quarter, a Max Shulga drilled the C's 16th three-pointer of the afternoon to put Maine up 96-72. Overall, Maine outscored Cleveland 31-17 in the third and led by 24 points, 100-76, at the end of three.

The Celtics ballooned the lead to 29 points to begin the fourth. With 10:59 to play, a Ward finish at the rim lifted Maine ahead 105-76. With 4:41 to go, Aaron Scott put the C's up by 30, connecting on his first three of the day to make it 115-85. Scott scored five points in his first minute of play, and with 4:06 remaining, his bucket made it a 117-85 Maine lead. And the Celtics would cruise from there. Maine outscored Cleveland 71-42 over the final 29:30 of the game en route to a 121-91 win

The Celtics return to the Expo to wrap up the regular season with a rematch against the Charge Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m., in their last chance to earn a playoff spot.







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