Iowa Wolves Suffer Late Game Defeat by the Texas Legends

Published on March 22, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves suffered a 109-106 defeat late in the game by the Texas Legends on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Center.

The Wolves (19-15) snagged an early lead in the first quarter with two quick buckets by Rocco Zikarsky and Jules Bernard. The Legends (12-22) then tied the game up 4-4, which would be the beginning of an incredibly back-and-forth first half. The Wolves and Legends ended the first quarter tied up 33-33. Rocco Zikarsky led scoring for Iowa with 10 points and three rebounds.

The second quarter was lower scoring than the first, both teams tallied just 21 points. They went into halftime tied at 54-54. The Legends managed to out-rebound the Wolves in the second, 13-8. Jalen Crutcher added seven points for the Wolves this quarter, the most of all Iowa players.

The Legends finally broke the deadlock in the third quarter, leading by as many as 18 points. The Wolves gained momentum midway through the third and were able to bring the game within three points. Enrique Freeman helped lead this charge with 10 points and three rebounds. The Wolves ended the quarter down 88-80.

The Wolves outscored the Legends 26-21 in the final quarter. They also out-rebounded them 14-10. Iowa managed to take the lead with three minutes left in the quarter thanks to a three by Zikarsky, but Texas quickly regained and held it as result of a couple made free throws.

Iowa had 18 turnovers, leading to 32 Texas points. The Legends also outscored the Wolves in the paint 60-44. The Legends shot 45.1% from the field while the Wolves shot 44.6%. Iowa did manage to outshoot the Legends from three, 44.1% to 31%.

Rocco Zikarsky and Enrique Freeman both ended the afternoon with double-doubles. Zikarsky had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks, while Freeman tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Jalen Crutcher also added 23 points.

The Legends were led by AJ Johnson with 30 points. He was followed closely by Dalano Banton with 29 points. All five of Texas' starters were in double digits.

The Wolves head back to Casey's Center to play their final two games of the regular season against the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, March 26 and Saturday, March 28.







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